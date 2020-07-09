burglary

Fresno smoke shop owner comes face-to-face with burglar hiding in store rafters

Fresno police are investigating after a business was burglarized in southeast Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a business was burglarized in southeast Fresno on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm the Smoke Shop on Kings Canyon Road and Recreation Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators searched the building with the help of a Clovis police officer and K9. Clovis police also used their drone to search the roof of the building.

A hole was found at the top of the roof, officials say. Investigators believed the suspect may have used a ladder on the side of the building to get away.

Moments after officers left, the business owner tells Action News they were searching the building when they came face-to-face with the suspect who was hiding in the rafters.

Authorities were called back to the scene and took the suspect into custody.

It's unclear if the suspect attempted to take anything from the store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastburglarycrime
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Windows smashed at 2 northwest Fresno pharmacies
Northwest Fresno family burglarized by familiar face
Suspect arrested after burglary at southwest Fresno Auto Zone
Suspect caught on camera breaking into Big Baller Cards and Auctions in Visalia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man looking for help randomly murdered in central Fresno, police say
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
No charges against man who hit protesters with Jeep at Visalia march
Central California coronavirus cases
FDA warns about toxic hand sanitizers, 14 now on the list
Fresno Co. officials brace for surge in COVID-19 patients in area hospitals
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid
Show More
$0 bail impact? Skipped court dates are common
CA is preparing for another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Newsom says
Orange Cove man identified as suspect who died in officer-involved shooting
84 investigators working to trace spread of COVID-19 in Fresno County
2 women shot in southwest Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News