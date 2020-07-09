Fresno smoke shop owner comes face-to-face with burglar hiding in store rafters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a business was burglarized in southeast Fresno on Thursday morning.Officers responded to a burglary alarm the Smoke Shop on Kings Canyon Road and Recreation Avenue around 2:30 a.m.Investigators searched the building with the help of a Clovis police officer and K9. Clovis police also used their drone to search the roof of the building.A hole was found at the top of the roof, officials say. Investigators believed the suspect may have used a ladder on the side of the building to get away.Moments after officers left, the business owner tells Action News they were searching the building when they came face-to-face with the suspect who was hiding in the rafters.Authorities were called back to the scene and took the suspect into custody.It's unclear if the suspect attempted to take anything from the store.