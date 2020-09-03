Police searching for man wanted for central Fresno robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a strong arm robbery that occurred in central Fresno last month.Investigators say, Vincent Ramirez, 30, robbed a man and then pushed him to the ground near Cedar and Hedges Avenues on August 3.Ramirez took off in a car that was waiting for him nearby, police added.Authorities have a warrant out for Ramirez's arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.