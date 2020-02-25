robbery

Round Table pizza delivery driver robbed, attacked in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the man who robbed a Round Table delivery person at gunpoint in downtown Fresno.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Mono Street and Collins Avenue near Ventura Street.

Police say four men robbed the delivery man at gunpoint. They stole the gold chain he was wearing and the pizza he was carrying, then attacked him.

The victim's condition is not known at this time. Officials say they do not have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

