2 men critically injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Fresno on Wednesday night.Fresno police officers responded to a ShotSpotter around 11 p.m. at Tower Avenue and Tupman Street.Investigators say the men were in the front yard of a home when someone in a black SUV pulled up and fired about 15 shots.Both men were hit in the upper body. They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they're in critical condition.Police ask for anyone with video or those who witnessed the shooting to call the Fresno Police Department.