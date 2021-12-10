Man who died after shooting at Fresno County deputies identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies have identified the man who died after shooting at law enforcement on Wednesday.Wednesday afternoon, deputies were trying to pull over 27-year-old Roberto Jose Gamez for questioning near Cedar and North Avenues. He refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit."The vehicle lost control and the suspect immediately began shooting at the deputies," said Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department.Because it happened within the city, Fresno Police is taking the lead on the investigation.Fresno Police are only revealing Gamez fired at deputies and then died.It is unclear if any deputies fired their weapons at the suspect after he started firing at them. Police say that is still under investigation."Our deputies were basically under attack with this man who was firing towards them," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.