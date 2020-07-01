community

Fresno EOC offering virtual support services to LGBTQ+ community

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is providing some much-needed resources to a pair of vulnerable populations.

Paulina Rodriguez just moved back to the Central Valley when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and said she felt isolated and alone. That's when she started attending Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ virtual support groups.

"You kind of just bring up whatever you want to talk about," said Rodriguez. "Sometimes it can be small stuff, sometimes you can have a breakthrough, and you want to share it with someone who understands."

She's one of many that's using Fresno EOC's online resources.

"To have that safe space, you can still communicate with people, and to have that support from people that understand I think is vital," said Rodriguez.

Amid the pandemic, Fresno EOC shifted gears. Central Valley Against Human Trafficking and the LGBTQ+ resource centers are two projects that immediately moved online.

"We're doing four times the amount that we were in person," said Fresno EOC's LGBTQ+ Manager, Jennifer Cruz. "We were doing one a day, and virtually we're doing four a day."

Fresno EOC is providing everything from support groups to case management, virtually.

"Some of the vulnerabilities created by COVID-19 are some of the vulnerabilities that make people vulnerable to trafficking," said Human Trafficking Program Manager Sarah Johnston. "Insecurity, isolation, scarcity, all of those things are vulnerabilities that are exploited by someone."

They're combating the crisis with zoom sessions, phone calls even video chats. If you'd like to learn more about Fresno EOC's resources visit their website. You can contact their LGBTQ+ support group at (559) 325-4527 or Lgbtq@fresnoeoc.org. You can talk to a Central Valley Against Human Trafficking advocate on call (559)263-1379
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnolgbtqfresnoeventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Music academy in Fresno's Tower District given green light to reopen
Long Island neighborhood gives back to beloved UPS driver
Black family's home vandalized with 'All Lives Matter' graffiti
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32-year-old Fresno man accused of raping 12-year-old girl after meeting her on online apps
Gov. Newsom: Changes to California's stay at home order on Wednesday
Fresno murder suspect dies after shootout with SoCal authorities, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
CA considering releasing more inmates early amid COVID-19 outbreaks
'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, dozens of rapes across California
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Show More
COVID-19 cases among Fresno County's youth are up 30%
Rally held in Fresno to protest state budget cuts
Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Visalia Unified wants Black Lives Matter signs removed from high school fence
507 inmates at Fresno County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News