Taking Action Together

Fresno EOC offering free lunches to kids during Winter break

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno EOC offering free lunches to kids during Winter break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is Taking Action by providing free meals for children during the Winter Break.

EOC doesn't want any young person to go hungry.

On the first day of Winter Break, organizers distributed free meals at more than two dozen locations across Fresno County.

EOC already caters to 15 sites but is now able to deliver to 10 additional destinations with the help of its Food Express Buses.

"We have the five food groups for the kids, so it comes with a grain, protein, food/vegetable and dairy," said EOC's Jacqueline Cabellero.

According to at least one recent study, more than 61,000 children living in Fresno County suffer from food insecurities.

When school is not in session, these kids may not have access to nutritious meals.

Organizers say they plan to hand out 500 boxed lunches a day.

"We give the food out to kids so they have something to eat during the holidays. I know it's hard for kids when they're not in school since they usually get free food when they're in school so when they're out of school, they have something to eat."

There are 25 sites where anyone up to the age of 18 can pick up a healthy meal.

Kids do not have to be present. Parents or guardians can pick up the food and there is no paperwork to be filled out or any questions to answer.

"We give them the meals and our buses are easy to find," Cabellero said. "It's a big green or purple bus with drawings on and it says 'Food Express' on it."

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnotaking action togetherlunch
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
Volunteers prepare holiday meals at Fresno's Poverello House
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News