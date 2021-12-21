Fresno EOC offering free lunches to kids during Winter break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is Taking Action by providing free meals for children during the Winter Break.
EOC doesn't want any young person to go hungry.
On the first day of Winter Break, organizers distributed free meals at more than two dozen locations across Fresno County.
EOC already caters to 15 sites but is now able to deliver to 10 additional destinations with the help of its Food Express Buses.
"We have the five food groups for the kids, so it comes with a grain, protein, food/vegetable and dairy," said EOC's Jacqueline Cabellero.
According to at least one recent study, more than 61,000 children living in Fresno County suffer from food insecurities.
When school is not in session, these kids may not have access to nutritious meals.
Organizers say they plan to hand out 500 boxed lunches a day.
"We give the food out to kids so they have something to eat during the holidays. I know it's hard for kids when they're not in school since they usually get free food when they're in school so when they're out of school, they have something to eat."
There are 25 sites where anyone up to the age of 18 can pick up a healthy meal.
Kids do not have to be present. Parents or guardians can pick up the food and there is no paperwork to be filled out or any questions to answer.
"We give them the meals and our buses are easy to find," Cabellero said. "It's a big green or purple bus with drawings on and it says 'Food Express' on it."
