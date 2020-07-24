fire

Mattress catches fire in central Fresno apartment, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three women were temporarily displaced after a fire broke out inside their apartment in central Fresno.

The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday at one of the apartments in a duplex on Clinton Avenue near First Street.

Firefighters say a mattress and wall caught on fire while the women were home. Smoke detectors were able to alert them, and they made it out safely.

The flames also damaged some of the wirings in the walls. No other units in the duplex were damaged.
