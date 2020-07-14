fire

Fresno firefighters stopped responding to medical aid calls after influx of fire calls

Fresno fire crews were spread thin while taking on a series of fires across the city on Monday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews were spread thin while taking on a series of fires across the city on Monday night.

"Just one second-alarm in our city, because of our low level of staffing, requires close to one-third of the resources in the city, just to staff a second-alarm assignment," said Fresno Fire public information officer, Shane Brown.

Several fires were reported in the city, including one near Woodward Park.

More than half of the units in Fresno were responding to emergencies at around 6 p.m. The department had to move engines and stop responding to medical aid calls due to the number of fire calls.

The fire department tells Action News they were forced to move four of their engines from their home stations to different places in the city to cover the crews out in the field.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobrush firefirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Hundreds of firefighters battling wildfire in western Fresno County
Community helps barber rebuild after house fire
56 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
6 firefighters injured battling Power Fire in Madera County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Hundreds of firefighters battling wildfire in western Fresno County
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Show More
Fresno firefighter saves family's beloved dog stranded in burning home
Business owners trying to figure out options after Gov. Newsom rolls back reopening of California
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Senior residents of Fresno apartment complex suffer after AC breaks down
Fresno County sees spike in suicides during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News