Fresno firefighters stopped responding to medical aid calls after influx of fire calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews were spread thin while taking on a series of fires across the city on Monday night."Just one second-alarm in our city, because of our low level of staffing, requires close to one-third of the resources in the city, just to staff a second-alarm assignment," said Fresno Fire public information officer, Shane Brown.Several fires were reported in the city, including one near Woodward Park.More than half of the units in Fresno were responding to emergencies at around 6 p.m. The department had to move engines and stop responding to medical aid calls due to the number of fire calls.The fire department tells Action News they were forced to move four of their engines from their home stations to different places in the city to cover the crews out in the field.