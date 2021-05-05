Firefighters stop grass fire from spreading to northeast Fresno homes

Fresno Fire is on scene of a large vegetation fire near Willow and Nees. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/I1qdGLMxnP — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 5, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters saved several houses in northeast Fresno after a vehicle fire spread into nearby grass on Wednesday.It happened around 11:30 am near Willow and Nees Avenues.The flames spread from the vehicle and burned about three acres of vegetation. Video captured by witnesses showed a large cloud of smoke rising above a neighborhood.Multiple fire crews responded to the scene and worked to douse the flames threatening nearby homes.The fire has been contained, and firefighters were working to put out hot spots.No one was injured.