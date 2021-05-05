fire

Firefighters stop grass fire from spreading to northeast Fresno homes

Video captured by witnesses showed a large cloud of smoke rising above a neighborhood.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno firefighters stop grass fire from spreading to homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters saved several houses in northeast Fresno after a vehicle fire spread into nearby grass on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:30 am near Willow and Nees Avenues.



The flames spread from the vehicle and burned about three acres of vegetation. Video captured by witnesses showed a large cloud of smoke rising above a neighborhood.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene and worked to douse the flames threatening nearby homes.

The fire has been contained, and firefighters were working to put out hot spots.

No one was injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastbrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Spirit Airlines jet engine ablaze after bird flies into it in NJ
Firefighters put out small fire at Fresno restaurant
Family identifies 5 killed in Merced County house fire
Massive fire fueled by burning pallets erupts at SoCal facility
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News