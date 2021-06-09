Car crashes into garage, hitting gas main and sparking fire in northwest Fresno

Fresno Fire is on scene reporting fire in the garage of a home near Brawley and San Jose. Crews are initiating fire attack and will be working to contain the spread of the fire that is impacting a neighboring structure. A 2nd alarm has been requested. pic.twitter.com/d2pvX3kzEv — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 9, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crashed into the side of a northwest Fresno home, hitting the main gas meter and sparking a fire on Wednesday morning.Fire crews responded to a house near Brawley and San Jose Avenues.Officials say a neighbor's car hit the side of the garage, and the flames ignited.Firefighters and PG&E crews were digging a hole to find the gas line and shut off gas to the meter.Officials said once the gas is off, the fire should go out.Firefighters had stopped the fire from spreading to neighboring structures.The flames damaged the garage. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.Officials are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to shut off the gas and contain the flames.