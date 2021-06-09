Car crashes into garage, hitting gas main and sparking fire in northwest Fresno

A car crashed into the side of a northwest Fresno home, hitting the main gas meter and sparking a fire on Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crashed into the side of a northwest Fresno home, hitting the main gas meter and sparking a fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a house near Brawley and San Jose Avenues.

Officials say a neighbor's car hit the side of the garage, and the flames ignited.

Firefighters and PG&E crews were digging a hole to find the gas line and shut off gas to the meter.

Officials said once the gas is off, the fire should go out.

Firefighters had stopped the fire from spreading to neighboring structures.



The flames damaged the garage. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while crews work to shut off the gas and contain the flames.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

