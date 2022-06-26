Careers

Fresno Fire holds first-of-its-kind recruiting event

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Fire holds first-of-its-kind recruiting event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department took a brand new approach to recruitment on Saturday.

The department hosted a first-of-its-kind event called "Career in firefighting: Do you have what it takes?"

There were two five-hour sessions that exposed adults 20 and older to what it's like to be a firefighter.

Groups got the chance to try on fire gear, explore the fire trucks, learn about medical assitance and more.

They were also given information about how to apply and what the background check process includes.

Officials say Chief Kerri Donis wanted to expand the reach for recruitment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfresnofirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hundreds flock to Fresno City Hall for rally after Roe v. Wade ruling
Truck driver stabbed to death after giving man ride in Avenal: FCSO
Valley experts urge water safety as hot weather returns
CHP: 150,000 fentanyl pills found in car in Tulare County
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Car theft suspect arrested after chase with Fresno police
Show More
Explosion at popular Fresno food truck injures 2, including minor
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Visalia man sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing his girlfriend
'Night of Rage' concerns at Valley churches, Planned Parenthood
Pride Night at Fresno zoo draws families in rainbow attire
More TOP STORIES News