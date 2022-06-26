Fresno Fire holds first-of-its-kind recruiting event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department took a brand new approach to recruitment on Saturday.The department hosted a first-of-its-kind event called "Career in firefighting: Do you have what it takes?"There were two five-hour sessions that exposed adults 20 and older to what it's like to be a firefighter.Groups got the chance to try on fire gear, explore the fire trucks, learn about medical assitance and more.They were also given information about how to apply and what the background check process includes.Officials say Chief Kerri Donis wanted to expand the reach for recruitment.