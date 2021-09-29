Enjoy your favorite Greek flavors at Fresno's Street Food Night this weekend!

The Saint George Greek Orthodox Church is holding the event this Saturday.
It features a menu of gyros, feta fries, Greek salad, ice cream, and much more.
We're excited to announce our Street Food Night on October 2nd from 12-9pm at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church.— Fresno Greek Fest (@FresnoGreekFest) September 15, 2021
Check out our fabulous menu:
Food:
Gyros with Tzatziki
Souvlaki:
Feta Fries
Greek Salad with feta and olives
Frappe
The annual Greek festival is on hold due to COVID-19, but the smaller-scale event will help generate funds for a variety of local organizations.
Admission is free and you can pick up your food in the main hall to dine on the patio or enjoy at home.
The event runs from noon to 9 pm.