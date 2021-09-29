community

Enjoy your favorite Greek flavors at Fresno's Street Food Night this weekend!

The Saint George Greek Orthodox Church is holding the event from noon to 9 pm this Saturday.
Enjoy Greek flavors at Street Food Night this weekend!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have a chance to enjoy all the flavor of Fresno's Greek Fest - in a Street Food Night.

The Saint George Greek Orthodox Church is holding the event this Saturday.



It features a menu of gyros, feta fries, Greek salad, ice cream, and much more.



The annual Greek festival is on hold due to COVID-19, but the smaller-scale event will help generate funds for a variety of local organizations.

Admission is free and you can pick up your food in the main hall to dine on the patio or enjoy at home.

The event runs from noon to 9 pm.

Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofoodiefoodeventscommunity
