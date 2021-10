Enjoy your favorite Greek flavors at Fresno's Street Food Night this weekend!

We're excited to announce our Street Food Night on October 2nd from 12-9pm at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church.



Check out our fabulous menu:



Food:

Gyros with Tzatziki

Souvlaki:

Feta Fries

Greek Salad with feta and olives

Frappe



Share with Friends :) pic.twitter.com/rHAJ7tw1g1 — Fresno Greek Fest (@FresnoGreekFest) September 15, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have a chance to enjoy all the flavor of Fresno's Greek Fest - in a Street Food Night.The Saint George Greek Orthodox Church is holding the event this Saturday.It features a menu of gyros, feta fries, Greek salad, ice cream, and much more.The annual Greek festival is on hold due to COVID-19, but the smaller-scale event will help generate funds for a variety of local organizations.Admission is free and you can pick up your food in the main hall to dine on the patio or enjoy at home.The event runs from noon to 9 pm.