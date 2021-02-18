Fresno Grizzlies, Visalia Rawhide release 2021 season schedules

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies have released their game schedule for the 2021 season, with Opening Day kicking off on Tuesday, May 4.The minor league team will start their season in San Jose and hold their first home opener against the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday, May 11.The team is scheduled to play 120 games this year, with the season running from May through September.The Grizzlies are the Low Single-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies. They will hold a virtual press conference on Wednesday, February 24 to welcome their new affiliate team.Meanwhile, the Visalia Rawhide plans to start their season at home on Tuesday, May 4, against Lake Elsinore.The Rawhide will continue as the Low Single-A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks.