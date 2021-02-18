sports

Fresno Grizzlies, Visalia Rawhide release 2021 season schedules

The Fresno Grizzlies and the Visalia Rawhide have both released their 2021 season schedules.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies have released their game schedule for the 2021 season, with Opening Day kicking off on Tuesday, May 4.

The minor league team will start their season in San Jose and hold their first home opener against the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday, May 11.

The team is scheduled to play 120 games this year, with the season running from May through September.

The Grizzlies are the Low Single-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies. They will hold a virtual press conference on Wednesday, February 24 to welcome their new affiliate team.

Click here to see the Fresno Grizzlies complete season schedule.

RELATED: Fresno Grizzlies, Visalia Rawhide accept MLB partnership invitations

Meanwhile, the Visalia Rawhide plans to start their season at home on Tuesday, May 4, against Lake Elsinore.

The Rawhide will continue as the Low Single-A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Click here to see the Visalia Rawhide's complete season schedule.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnovisaliabaseballsportsvisalia rawhidefresno grizzlies
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Fly fishing in Colorado
Famous Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
Brutal winter storm strands Clovis soccer team in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in fiery rollover crash in western Fresno County
Driver in stolen truck leads officers on chase through Fresno
Porterville firefighter shares memories of Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa
95-year-old Valley great-grandmother beats COVID-19
Woman arrested for human trafficking in Merced County
Beloved Valley educator loses battle with COVID-19
Central Valley travelers dealing with canceled flights due to winter storms
Show More
Local officials make headway vaccinating law enforcement for COVID
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Personal info of CA drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack
Ted Cruz said he was escorting daughters to Mexico amid storm
Man wanted in connection to deadly Merced shooting
More TOP STORIES News