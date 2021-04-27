fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies single-game tickets for May to go on sale Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More fans will be able to head out to a Fresno Grizzlies game next month.

The minor league team announced Tuesday that single-game tickets would become available to reserve as the team is now able to increase the capacity level at the ballpark.

The Grizzlies can have a 33% capacity level now that Fresno County has moved into the orange tier of California's reopening system.

A limited amount of single-game tickets for May will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10:00 am.

Walk-up tickets won't be sold at the box office -- digital tickets must be pre-purchased before arriving at the park. Fans will be seated in pods. The seats will be blocked off to maintain space between groups.

For more information on purchasing tickets, go to FresnoGrizzlies.com.

