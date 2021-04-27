Fresno Grizzlies single-game tickets for May to go on sale Friday

The minor league team announced Tuesday that single-game tickets would become available to reserve as the team is now able to increase the capacity level at the ballpark.
The Grizzlies can have a 33% capacity level now that Fresno County has moved into the orange tier of California's reopening system.
A limited amount of single-game tickets for May will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10:00 am.
Walk-up tickets won't be sold at the box office -- digital tickets must be pre-purchased before arriving at the park. Fans will be seated in pods. The seats will be blocked off to maintain space between groups.
