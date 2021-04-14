fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies to welcome some fans back to ballpark on May 11

Baseball fans will be able to return to Chukchansi Park this spring for the first time in over a year to see the Fresno Grizzlies.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Grizzlies to welcome some fans back to ballpark

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's back to ballgames for Fresno baseball fans this season.

The Fresno County Health Department has given the green light for a limited number of fans to cheer on the Fresno Grizzlies from the stands this season, starting opening day, May 11.


"It really feeds into the energy on the field and everyone," says Jonathan Bravo with the Grizzlies. "It's absolutely indescribable when we have this place rocking."

The return of fans means the stadium will bring back over 200 game day staff positions.

But a day at the ballpark will look a little different this season. Face coverings will be required.

The stadium that can seat 10,000 will be limited to just 20 percent -- but Grizzlies staff are optimistic that could expand as the COVID climate in Fresno County improves.

Fans will be seated in pods. The seats will be blocked off to maintain space between groups.


Season ticket holders will have first dibs on tickets starting April 21.

"Depending on how many fans exchange out of that game and how many fans commit to coming on the game on the 11th, we will then be able to explore releasing a limited number of single-game tickets," Bravo said.

Walk-up tickets won't be sold at the box office -- digital tickets must be pre-purchased before arriving at the park.

Concessions will be open throughout Chukchansi Park, but it's still unclear what lounge or common areas like the Cantina, Fresno Social and the Splash Park will look like this season.

Across the street, Tioga Sequoia Brewing is looking forward to pouring pre-game beers


"So people come here to pre-game before they come here in their jerseys, you know, wanting to watch sports," says owner Michael Cruz. "It's just that connection between the beer garden and grizzly baseball"

Cruz says Grizzlies' home games could mean a 20-30 percent boost in business.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says he's hopeful bringing baseball back will mean new momentum for downtown Fresno

"What we have to offer in Downtown Fresno, not just at Chukchansi but in the adjacent area with the brewery district and the way that downtown is starting to grow," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnochukchansi parkbaseballsportsfresno grizzlies
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO GRIZZLIES
Fresno Grizzlies challenge Santa Barbara to join Taco Truck Throwdown
Man who was Fresno Grizzlies mascot giving back to community
Fresno Grizzlies host Military Appreciation Night
What to know as Grizzlies reopen fully to fans
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News