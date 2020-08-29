Man hospitalized after being shot feet away from Fresno high school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a southeast Fresno shopping center just feet away from Sunnyside High School on Friday afternoon.The shooting happened just before 2 pm.Fresno Police are now searching for the shooter after finding a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound near Peach Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.Officers believe the victim and suspect knew each other but a motive for the shooting is still being investigated.The armed suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white four-door vehicle on Kings Canyon Road.The victim has been taken to CRMC and is in surgery at this hour.The area will be closed off for a couple of hours as police investigate.