Man hospitalized after being shot feet away from Fresno high school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a southeast Fresno shopping center just feet away from Sunnyside High School on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2 pm.

Fresno Police are now searching for the shooter after finding a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound near Peach Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

Officers believe the victim and suspect knew each other but a motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

The armed suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white four-door vehicle on Kings Canyon Road.

The victim has been taken to CRMC and is in surgery at this hour.

The area will be closed off for a couple of hours as police investigate.
