Woman arrested in connection to murder of 70-year-old man outside Fresno shopping center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman is in jail, accused of being involved in the death of a man in a grocery store parking lot.Authorities say 48-year-old Alejandra Munoz is one of the suspects involved in the murder of Richard Martin on May 18th.Martin was found dead in a car in the parking lot of Fresh-Co Foods on Shields near Brawley.He was shot several times in the upper body and was already dead when officers found him.Police were able to determine Munoz was a suspect through interviews and surveillance video.She's been booked into the Fresno County Jail on one count of murder.Officers believe Munoz was not the shooter in the crime and she did not act alone in this crime.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department