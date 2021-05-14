jobs hiring

Fresno's River Park, Campus Pointe to hold job fairs this weekend

If you need a job, now might be the best time to find one.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Business at Betts Company is booming right now.

The southeast Fresno auto part manufacturer uses skilled workers to make everything from springs to mudflap holders, but managers say they need to hire more people to keep up with the growing demand for orders.

"We are looking for capable able bodies right now to come in that we could train to come to work," says Joe Devany.

Finding workers during the pandemic has been a challenge for many employers.

RELATED: Too many jobs, too few applicants: Fresno restaurants facing staffing shortages

A labor shortage is holding Betts Company back from expanding further, so management decided to organize a job fair Thursday at a time when they say business is up 20%.

"It's extremely frustrating. As busy as we've been, we could be setting record revenue and net income months and we don't have that ability to do that because we can't get people here every day so we're looking for real dedicated people," says Devany.

Experts say there are many reasons for the labor shortage.

Some are fearful of getting sick with the coronavirus while others need to stay home to watch children and some businesses don't pay enough to compete with federal and state unemployment benefits.

RELATED: Many local businesses hiring for multiple positions

The labor shortage has really hit the hospitality and food service industries hard because many aren't re-entering the workforce as quickly as they left.

The staff that manages Fresno's River Park and Campus Pointe shopping centers will hold a pair of job fairs this weekend with the hope of enticing potential employees.

"We have like 17 tenants who are in need of employees so they are out there and it's a great way to come out and hit more than one location employment," says River Park's VP of Marketing Tracy Kashian.

Many companies have announced pay hikes or offered signing bonuses to try to lure workers back.

