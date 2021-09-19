community

More than 500 Valley residents take part in Walk to End Alzheimer's

Proceeds from the walk will help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.
More than 500 Valley residents take part in Walk to End Alzheimer's

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Disease and you can take action.

The Fresno-Madera Walk to End Alzheimer's was on Saturday at the Tesoro Viejo in Madera.

More than 500 people participated in the walk, raising more than $126,000.

The proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

The Alzheimer's Association is in the community providing resources for caregivers and family members during their journey with their loved ones with dementia.

"We had a wonderful turnout. It's smaller than normal because of COVID. We had people that weren't ready to be out in groups and that's wonderful, we are encouraging those who couldn't be with us today, just to walk in their own communities, take pictures and share it on social media to help us raise awareness" said walk manager Michelle Larson.

If you didn't walk on Saturday, you can still donate online.

