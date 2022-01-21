mass shooting

DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused of 2019 Fresno mass shooting

Porge Kue, Ger Lee and Anthony Montes will face the death penalty in the murder trial.
EMBED <>More Videos

Stunned witnesses had limited view, no explanation for 2019 Fresno mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office will pursue the death penalty against three men of the four men accused of a mass shooting at a football party in November 2019.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Porge Kue, Ger Lee and Anthony Montes will face the death penalty in the murder trial.

RELATED: Stunned witnesses had limited view, no explanation for 2019 Fresno mass shooting

Prosecutors say the three men opened fire at a home in east central Fresno during a football party, killing four people and injuring six others.

RELATED: 4 men accused in deadly mass shooting in Fresno back in court

The fourth man accused in the shooting, Billy Xiong, will not face the death penalty. Officials say he faces life without the possibility of parole.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralfresno countymurdergang violencecourtmass shooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
6 killed, including gunman, in Denver-area shooting spree
Witnesses had limited view, no explanation for 2019 mass shooting
Firsthand accounts of chaos at 2019 mass murder scene in SE Fresno
TOP STORIES
CHP investigating deadly crash along Hwy 41 in Fresno County
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
Fresno man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
Multiple people displaced after house fire in SE Fresno
Show More
Parlier police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Volunteer group providing warm showers for Merced's homeless
California water districts will get more supply than planned
Pick your own citrus at this Valley farm
More TOP STORIES News