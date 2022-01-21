DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused of 2019 Fresno mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office will pursue the death penalty against three men of the four men accused of a mass shooting at a football party in November 2019.Porge Kue, Ger Lee and Anthony Montes will face the death penalty in the murder trial.Prosecutors say the three men opened fire at a home in east central Fresno during a football party, killing four people and injuring six others.The fourth man accused in the shooting, Billy Xiong, will not face the death penalty. Officials say he faces life without the possibility of parole.