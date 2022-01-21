DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused of 2019 Fresno mass shooting

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Porge Kue, Ger Lee and Anthony Montes will face the death penalty in the murder trial.
Prosecutors say the three men opened fire at a home in east central Fresno during a football party, killing four people and injuring six others.
The fourth man accused in the shooting, Billy Xiong, will not face the death penalty. Officials say he faces life without the possibility of parole.