Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer in Ohio for US Conference of Mayors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is in Ohio for a meeting of the Mayors.

Local and federal leaders are coming together to tackle issues impacting cities across America.

This year, the US Conference of Mayors is being held in Columbus.

The annual event spotlights a range of topics, including public safety, infrastructure, climate change, immigration and mental health.

We caught up with Mayor Dyer before the trip -- he says the conference is a chance to learn from fellow leaders, and potentially bring more money to the Central Valley.

"I don't like being away, but I also come back refreshed, with new ideas and additional funding opportunities for us, which we need here in Fresno," he said.

Mayor Dyer says he'll be moderating a panel discussing partnerships with the city's federal law enforcement agencies.

The conference kicks off Friday and runs through Monday.