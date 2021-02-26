Live shopping show offers unique way to support local small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shopping just got a little more fun in 2021 with the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce (FMBCC).
"We're extremely excited to highlight local businesses, their products, their services and do it in a fun way. Kind of a home shopping, network-style show," said Desirae Washington, Business Specialist with FMBCC.
Washington is with the chamber and will be the host of its first live shopping experience show.
A variety of businesses will be featured, including entrepreneur Bianca Camara, who started her Lips by BB Cosmetics line.
"Our cosmetics are literally made for anyone. So we're really big on community and diversity, making sure everyone has a seat at our table," Camara said. "So we're really big on lipsticks, lip glosses, lip oils, lip scrubs, and we're working on a lot more things for the future."
On average, lip glosses range in cost from $12 to $14. Her line is hand-made and delivered locally.
Another skincare line called BOK Clinical will be featured. Brianna Knight started her own line, and it's grown.
"Absolutely amazing. As an African American woman myself, I struggled years trying to find the right products and could never find anything, so to be able to provide that to people, it just feels really good," Knight said.
What started as a side project has become her full-time job.
Show organizers say they're glad to be able to showcase businesses in a creative way.
"This is something that came out of the pandemic and having to pivot in a different kind of way. When we talk about doing markets or festivals, we can't do that any longer. So how do we make zoom or Instagram live interesting enough where people want to come and participate online socially distanced," Washington said.
This show is the Fresno Metro Black Chamber's solution, as people shop for different businesses online.
This will be their first episode, and they plan to do more in the future.
You can support small businesses. The home shopping experience is Saturday, February 27th at 1:00 pm. For more information click here.
