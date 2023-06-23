Fresno Mission holds college signing day for program participants

There was a very special college signing day in Fresno on Friday.

All participants took to the stage to sign their letter of intent, and each got a loud round of applause from the crowd.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was a very special college signing day at the Fresno Mission on Friday.

It wasn't a group of high school graduates signing up to go to college, it was a group of graduates from the Fresno Mission's Life Recovery Program.

"We're signing letters of intent to enroll as city college students at Fresno City College," explained Matthew Dildine, CEO of the Fresno Mission.

To keep with the celebration of athletes celebrating signing day across the country, Fresno Mission is holding its own college signing day, but instead of athletes, they are everyday people who've overcome unthinkable odds.

"These are men and women who have come from unbelievable backgrounds that have lifted themselves up out of the dirt, out of the ashes of their life," explained Dildine.

All participants took to the stage to sign their letter of intent, and each got a loud round of applause from the crowd.

"Thank the Fresno Mission for allowing me to continue and pursue my education," said Angel Quintero, Life recovery program participant.

Angel is one of the 60 participants that signed a letter of intent Friday. He is still exploring his options when it comes to his major but has been inspired by his family to join law enforcement...

"I do have a brother that's in law, so I sort of want to go down some path down that way," said Quintero.

And for those who think they might have missed their college opportunity, local businesses supporting the program want to remind you that there is a second chance.

"Life is hard for everybody, right, and to make that commitment and to go back to school after some of the trials they've been through is just really encouraging to us," explained Steve Miller, President and CEO of FB Bank.

For more information on how to join the Life Recovery Program or donate to the cause, click here.