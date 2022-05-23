mural arts

New Fresno mural pays tribute to human rights heroes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A west central Fresno park is paying homage to human rights heroes.

A mural unveiling celebration was held in Jaswant Singh Khalra Park on Sunday.

The mural depicts martyrs for human rights from different communities, especially those with local ties.

Organizers behind the artwork said it's a fitting tribute for Fresno.

"This has always been a place of refuge. From those that came during the Armenian genocide. To those that came during the Hmong community here," said Naindeep Singh with the Jakara Movement. "This place has provided a sanctuary and home for so many. And oftentimes, these are the same figures who gave their lives for us to be able to live here and thrive today."

The James Irvine Leadership Award sponsored the mural.

It was commissioned in honor of Naindeep Singh and the Jakara Movement, which aims to empower Punjabi Sikh youth across the Valley.

