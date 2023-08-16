New 'Welcome to Merced' signs coming to city

The next time you drive through Merced, be sure and look out for the welcome signs.

Six local artists were asked to create artwork highlighting all the wonderful things Merced is known for.

The city announced that four "Welcome to Merced" signs will go up along Highway 99 and one along Highway 140 and 59.

You may also notice more bright colors.

In a partnership with Caltrans called "Clean California," Merced launched a mural project.

One of those muralists shared how it feels knowing hundreds of thousands of people will see her work while driving through the under-crossings of Highway 99.

"I love where I live," says Kristen Concepcion. "I appreciate what we're surrounded with, for all our blessings, including the food. I love going to the fruit stands on the side. To get to celebrate the people that work so hard to produce this food makes me extremely proud."

These murals are just the first phase of city improvements.

Construction on the "Welcome to Merced" signs should begin later this Fall.