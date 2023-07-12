Former Bulldog wide receiver and Fresno native Henry Ellard may be knocking on Canton's door.

Former Bulldog Henry Ellard once again named NFL Hall of Fame semifinalist

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Bulldog wide receiver and Fresno native Henry Ellard is once again knocking on Canton's door.

The 16-year NFL veteran has been named as a Hall of Fame semifinalist for the class of 2024 in the Senior, Coach/Contributor category, announced Wednesday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He joins a group of 31 semifinalist Seniors as voted on by the Hall's 12-person Seniors Committee. All of which played no later than the 1998 season.

The Hall's 12-person Coaches/Contributors Committee added another semfinalist group of 29 nominees.

Each selection committee is now tasked with voting to send 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors through to the next stage which will be announced on July 27.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet on Aug. 15 to select one Coach or Contributor for final consideration for the class of 2024.

The Seniors Committee will meet on August 22 and may select up to three Seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024. Expansion of the Seniors pool for election to the hall was approved in 2022 for the classes of '23, '24, and '25.

Last season, Ellard found himself as a semifinalist for the first time ever joining a list of 27 modern era players, but failed to make the finalist group of 15 this past January.

At the time of his retirement from the league in 1998, Ellard was third all-time in receiving yards, only behind hall-of-famers Jerry Rice and James Lofton.

During his time at Fresno State (1979-82), Ellard set an NCAA record with 1,510 receiving yards in his final season.

He would take his talents to the next level, selected in the second round (32nd overall) of the 1983 NFL Draft by the LA Rams.

The wideout was named a two-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro-Bowl selection. He currently sits at 15th all-time in NFL receiving yards (13,777).

Before his time as a Bulldog, Ellard would shine as a multiple sport athlete at Hoover High School, winning the 1979 CIF State Championship in triple jump.

Ellard is just one of two former wide receivers to have his jersey (No. 83) retired by the Fresno State football program. Current Raider WR Davante Adams joined Ellard back in October of 2022

