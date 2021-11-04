Students call on Fresno Pacific to reverse decision rejecting LGBTQ+ Pride Club

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Fresno Pacific University students is calling on the college's board to reverse its decision to reject a proposal for an LGBTQ+ club on campus."I don't think the president or the board of trustees realizes just how disconnected they are from the community when it comes to student safety and providing resources to students in need," one student said.Fresno Pacific's Board of Trustees announced the decision last month, saying the club "was not consistent with the confession of faith of the university."The students tell Action News they feel excluded and disappointed by the decision.Several students formed the pride club off-campus with the help of a local Mennonite church.