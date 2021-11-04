fresno pacific university

Students call on Fresno Pacific to reverse decision rejecting LGBTQ+ Pride Club

The students tell Action News they feel excluded and disappointed by the decision.
EMBED <>More Videos

Students call on Fresno Pacific board to reverse decision rejecting LGBTQ+ Pride Club

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Fresno Pacific University students is calling on the college's board to reverse its decision to reject a proposal for an LGBTQ+ club on campus.

"I don't think the president or the board of trustees realizes just how disconnected they are from the community when it comes to student safety and providing resources to students in need," one student said.

RELATED: Fresno Pacific board rejects request for LGBTQ+ Pride Club on campus

Fresno Pacific's Board of Trustees announced the decision last month, saying the club "was not consistent with the confession of faith of the university."

The students tell Action News they feel excluded and disappointed by the decision.

RELATED: Fresno Pacific students claim discrimination, censorship as gay pride club question looms

Several students formed the pride club off-campus with the help of a local Mennonite church.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnolgbtq+societyfresno pacific university
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Fresno Pacific University president leaving position, retiring
Adventist Health donates to Fresno Pacific's new nursing labs
Fresno Pacific board rejects request for LGBTQ+ Pride Club on campus
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News