Fresno restaurant turns indoor dining space into makers market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Indoor dining may be at a halt, but the indoor artisan makers market at The Patio Cafe is thriving."So we've just worked through working with local makers and we've had an incredible experience with. We have some really amazing makers and shakers in Fresno," said Robyn Richardson, The Patio Cafe Owner.Richardson has owned the Patio Cafe for 23 years. The restaurant is doing takeout, but riding the 2020 wave."Completely chaotic like everyone. We're just kind of maneuvering through the changes, doing our best to kind of adapt to the times. Everything's been a challenge, but there's opportunity in challenge," Richardson said.That challenge inspired Richardson to go to her local roots and expand their market.They support small businesses, by allowing them to sell their handcrafted items at the store from food to honey to plants and more. Lavender coffee and lavender infused items from Monet's in Exeter are also on display.This year, they've seen a lot of interest for hot cocoa bombs."We brought in some really creative confections, the cocoa bomb is the rage this year. It's an explosion of holiday happy as we call it," Richardson said.They're also giving back. Richardson created a line called mountain movers with apparel and outdoor items."All the proceeds for anything purchased for the mountain movers line goes to breaking the chains Fresno, which is a local safe house for human trafficking survivors," Richardson said.Many of these businesses have been unable to sell in person because of restrictions, but now they have a place to showcase their goods."Because that's what we are about. We're only really going to get through this together," Richardson said.Connecting the community and customers one item at a time.The patio cafe is Open 7-3 everyday, even Christmas Eve.It's a partnership featuring Valley made goods.