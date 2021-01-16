2 Fresno pedestrians seriously injured in separate hit-and-run crashes minutes apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno recorded two pedestrian hit-and-runs on Friday night within a half-hour time frame.The first one happened in southeast Fresno at 5:45 pm at the intersection of Maple and Inyo.Fresno Police say a red vehicle hit a woman who was walking, launching her about 100 feet.Her boyfriend with her was also hurt.The red car then drove off.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Since the crash, investigators say another woman called in, saying she's the one who hit the couple.So far, there have been no arrests."The unfortunate part - it's obviously night time. It's kinda dark out here. if you're wearing dark clothing, the driver isn't paying attention. It's very easy to miss somebody in the roadway," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.The woman believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run told police she was shaken up and went to a relative's house.There is no word yet if drugs or alcohol were involved.The second hit-and-run happened 25 minutes later at Marks and Belmont in east central Fresno.The California Highway Patrol says someone was crossing the street when a brown pickup truck was passing another car.The truck hit the man and then took off.The victim was taken the hospital where he is also in critical condition.