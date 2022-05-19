Suspect fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno, chief says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a Fresno police officer fatally shot a suspect in central Fresno Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a 27-year-old man who had gone to his family's home on Crystal Avenue, near Shields and Hughes Avenues, in violation of a restraining order against him.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the responding officers found the suspect armed in the backyard of the house.

"Immediately, the officers were able to retreat and set up a perimeter around the house," Balderrama said.

At some point, Balderrama said the suspect charged toward the officers, and one officer shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Balderrama said investigators will not be releasing his name at this time.



The police chief said the 27-year-old had two warrants out for his arrest, and officers had been called to the house on Wednesday.

Balderrama said the officer who shot the suspect who "a little shaken up" but was not hurt. He is a veteran of the department.

Detectives are now reviewing the officer's body camera for the investigation.

