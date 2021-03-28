shooting

1 shot in central Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in central Fresno on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Belmont and Glenn Avenues shortly after 4:00 pm.

Witnesses say a male victim had been shot. His condition was not immediately known.

A large group of police officers and paramedics had set up a scene near a liquor store.



Further information regarding what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.

The victim's name and age have not been released.

Officials have blocked off the area until officers can complete their investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
