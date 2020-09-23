Man killed, woman injured in southwest Fresno shooting, police say

Happening now: According to @FresnoPolice 2 people shot near Modoc and San Joaquin, one male has died and a female was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BjJuE9Qkkk — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) September 23, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Stanislaus Street near Modoc Street around 5:30 am.Investigators say they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. His name has not been released. A woman was also injured. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.Police say the shooting happened during a small gathering, but a motive for the attack has not yet been determined.No suspect information was immediately available.Officers have the street blocked off as detectives investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.