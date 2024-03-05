Fresno police, Fresno Animal Center help rescue horse

The horse was housed in the patrol's barn until the Fresno Animal Center was able to find a rescue home for the animal.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police and the Fresno Animal Center came together to rescue a horse that was in dire need of help.

Last week, police received a request to help the Fresno Animal Center rescue the horse that was illegally being kept in an abandoned yard next to an apartment complex.

The horse was found to be injured and starving.

It was brought back to the Fresno Police Department's Mounted Patrol facility, where the officers evaluated her and treated her wounds.

The horse was housed in the patrol's barn until the Fresno Animal Center was able to find a rescue home for the animal.