Fresno Police arrest man accused of stabbing 3 people during Defend Armenia rally near River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rally in support of Armenia in north Fresno started peacefully but ended with three people taken to a hospital with stab wounds on Wednesday evening.Fresno police have arrested the suspect accused of stabbing the three people during the 'Defend Armenia' demonstration near the River Park Shopping Center.The incident happened at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees, where about 150 demonstrators had blocked off the northbound lanes of Blackstone about 6:40 pm.Police say several drivers were upset about traffic being blocked by the rally.That's when one agitated driver came out of his vehicle and had a verbal exchange with the protesters, police say."He was cussing us out and threatening us that he is going to damage our cars and also kill us," said Katarina Melikian, who was at the rally.In video shared with us by a witness, you can see the suspect first rips the group's banner.Police say he went back to his vehicle, pulled out a wooden stick and began swinging it violently at the protesters.As demonstrators attempted to fend him off, he allegedly pulled out a knife and started slashing.Stunned witnesses and other drivers watched and recorded the chaotic scene.One of the victims was slashed in the arm, another in the chest, and a third's finger was sliced. All three are young men between the ages of 18 and 26 and are expected to recover.Police say the suspect then allegedly drove off through the River Park Shopping Center, ramming into cars in his way.Demonstrators were left in shock and saddened their message was lost and their demonstration marred."We don't stand for hate at all. We stand against hate, we stand against racism," said Sosi Dzhugarrian, one demonstrator.Added Sona Danielyan, another demonstrator:"People are going to pay more attention to this than what we are trying to bring awareness to, which is Armenia, so it makes us angry and mad, but we didn't do anything violent back to him."Demonstrators say this won't discourage their cause."We are not going to stop fighting for our country," said Katarina Melikia.Police say the suspect faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.