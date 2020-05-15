Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in downtown Fresno

Fresno police units on Lily and California for a deadly motorcycle accident.The call came in around 10. Witnesses told police the motorcycle seemed to be speeding & lost control, ultimately hitting a utility pole.The man died at CRMC.Police expect to be here for 4+ hours @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/SoHUI12e6l — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) May 15, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man has been killed after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pole in downtown Fresno.The accident occurred at S. Lily Ave. and E. California Ave. at around 10 pm on Thursday.Police say the motorcyclist was heading east on California Ave. when he lost control and hit a telephone pole.He was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center and died there.