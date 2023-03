A Fresno police officer is being treated at the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer is being treated at the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance.

Two officers were investigating a suspicious package mailed to an apartment complex on Fig Garden Drive near Brawley shortly before 8:30 Wednesday morning.

As they investigated the package, one officer started to feel dizzy.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

There is no word yet on what he may have been exposed to.