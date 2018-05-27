Fresno Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

UPDATE: ISSAC DANIEL MEJIA ORTEGA HAS BEEN FOUND.Fresno Police say 8-year-old Isaac Daniel Mejia Ortega left his house Sunday after getting mad at his mom.He was last seen near Dorothy and Bardell at around 1:30 p.m., wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and black and blue water shoes.Isaac is 4'0" and weighs about 65 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.Authorities say he has run away before. However, because of his age, he is considered at risk.Anyone with information on where Issac is should call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.