MISSING BOY

Fresno Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police say 8-year-old Isaac Daniel Mejia Ortega left his house Sunday after getting mad at his mom. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: ISSAC DANIEL MEJIA ORTEGA HAS BEEN FOUND.

Fresno Police say 8-year-old Isaac Daniel Mejia Ortega left his house Sunday after getting mad at his mom.

He was last seen near Dorothy and Bardell at around 1:30 p.m., wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and black and blue water shoes.

Isaac is 4'0" and weighs about 65 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he has run away before. However, because of his age, he is considered at risk.

Anyone with information on where Issac is should call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING BOY
Maddox Ritch: FBI to use sonar equipment to search lake for missing boy
Search for missing teen may extend to Millerton Lake
FBI joins search for 5-year-old boy in Kansas
Investigators believe missing 4-year-old boy may have accidentally drowned
More missing boy
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News