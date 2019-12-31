Fresno Police to announce arrests in mass shooting that left 4 dead, 6 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police announced on Tuesday that arrests have been made in a mass shooting in East Central Fresno.Four people were killed and six others were injured on November 17 when two suspects opened fire during a backyard football-viewing party.This new information comes just a day after a detective told Action News the shooting was gang-related.Around 30 people had gathered at the house for a party held to watch a football game on television. The gathering was described as peaceful and quiet before at least two suspects entered the backyard and opened fire on the 16 men who were in the yard.