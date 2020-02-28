road safety

Fresno Police warn about pedestrian safety

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jaywalking, wearing dark clothing at night, not using crosswalks - these are only a few of the problems Fresno police's traffic division sees on a daily basis.

"Is it really worth it? Are you so busy that you can't take 10 seconds out of your day to make sure that you look both ways before crossing the street?" says officer Dominic Morini.

Just two months into 2020, Fresno Police have responded to more than a dozen crashes involving pedestrians.

The most recent was on Wednesday morning in southwest Fresno near California and Thorne.

RELATED: Collision causes southwest Fresno roadway to close for hours

A woman walking in the roadway was hit by a driver that didn't see her.

One of the biggest problem areas police see is downtown near Ventura and G Street.

Outside of six deadly crashes in Fresno County, police have responded to nine fatal crashes. Four involved pedestrians.

Morini says that's a significant decline for the city, compared to nine pedestrian fatalities this time last year.

"90 percent of our 20 total pedestrian fatalities last year were adults. The majority of those adults were either under the influence or found at fault," says Morini.

The department is using state and federal grants through the office of traffic safety to increase visibility through saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints, and pedestrian enforcement patrols.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopedestrian struckpedestrian killedroad safetyfresno police departmentpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
Can I change lanes in an intersection?
When going across multiple freeway lanes, do I have to stop in each lane?
What do I do if I see a DUI driver?
What do I do if I'm getting pulled over on the freeway?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
Man pistol-whipped ex, led deputies on chase through Fresno, officials say
Fresno's Hmong community protests plan to deport over 4,000 refugees
Tulare Western Dean of Students dies after car crash, officials say
Same DNA tech used in Debbie Dorian case, Golden State Killer case
California dental surgeon arrested for human trafficking, sex crimes against children
Show More
Court denies basketball head coach's restraining order against Fresno City College
Madera, Mariposa County school districts hiring
Gov. Newsom addresses first unknown origin coronavirus case
Funeral honoring firefighter Patrick Jones held in Tulare
Sanger Unified warning parents of man trying to lure students
More TOP STORIES News