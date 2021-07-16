BREAKING NEWS
Kids under 18 can swim at City of Fresno pools for free
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is taking action to make sure its young residents have a way to stay cool this summer.
The Fresno City Council approved a resolution to allow all children under the age of 18 to swim for free at all pools owned by the city.
Pools are open seven days a week. The summer deal runs through August 23.
