community

Kids under 18 can swim at City of Fresno pools for free

EMBED <>More Videos

Kids under 18 can swim at City of Fresno pools for free

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is taking action to make sure its young residents have a way to stay cool this summer.

The Fresno City Council approved a resolution to allow all children under the age of 18 to swim for free at all pools owned by the city.

Pools are open seven days a week. The summer deal runs through August 23.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnopoolcommunityfresno city council
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
Big Fresno Fair kicks off, health and safety a top priority
Fresno State hosting discussion to destigmatize tattoo culture
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News