FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a deadly crash in northwest Fresno on Saturday morning.Police say they were called to Barstow and Contessa just after midnight where a car struck a power pole.Investigators say four people were in the car.Two of them were killed in the crash and police say both speed and alcohol were factors.One of the people in the car ran off. It's unknown if that was the driver.PG&E is working to restore power to the area.