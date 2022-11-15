Fresno Rescue Mission sees rise in people seeking service, needs more donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Donations are down but the need is up. The Fresno Rescue Mission is in need of donations.

"We have seen a drop in donations. What's important to us is that drop doesn't cause us to stop giving the services," said Priscilla Robbins, Chief Ministry Officer for the Fresno Rescue Mission.

She says they're seeing more people coming to the Rescue Mission for services.

This week, it began opening its warming shelter as temperatures dip to near-freezing.

The cold weather can be deadly for those staying outside for prolonged periods of time.

There's also been a rise in people seeking hot meals.

"Not everybody who comes into our kitchen for dinner is actually homeless. We have many families who -- they're not able to stretch their money for the entire month because of the cost," said Robbins.

Many families are having a hard time with record-high inflation, high gas prices, and they're also feeling the crushing cost of groceries at the check stand.

"This is very important to people who are trying to better themselves. I'm a single mom of four kids," said Her Vang.

She says she lost her home earlier this year -- and is thankful for the kindness of the workers and volunteers at the Fresno Rescue Mission.

Donated canned goods and frozen meats help keep daily meals like this going.

Making sure the food is tasty, nutritious, and brings warmth to those needing help.

