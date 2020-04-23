11 Fresno businesses cited for remaining open during shelter-in-place order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno code enforcement officers have cited 11 businesses for remaining open during the city's emergency shelter-in-place order, officials say.Businesses are first given a warning, but if they stay open, they're issued a $1,000 fine.Smoke shops and vape shops make up a majority of those that have been fined.Some businesses in violation claimed they misunderstood their status under the emergency order.The code enforcement officers will continue to crack down on non-essential businesses during the shelter-in-place order, which goes through May 6.