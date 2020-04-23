Coronavirus

11 Fresno businesses cited for remaining open during shelter-in-place order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno code enforcement officers have cited 11 businesses for remaining open during the city's emergency shelter-in-place order, officials say.

Businesses are first given a warning, but if they stay open, they're issued a $1,000 fine.

Smoke shops and vape shops make up a majority of those that have been fined.

Some businesses in violation claimed they misunderstood their status under the emergency order.

The code enforcement officers will continue to crack down on non-essential businesses during the shelter-in-place order, which goes through May 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnocoronavirusfresnoshelter in placecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno VA center scaling up safety measures amid COVID-19 crisis
Haircut given inside restaurant caught on camera
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care workers
Las Vegas mayor called reckless for urging city to reopen as test
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
Central California coronavirus cases
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
CA woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
Motorcyclist found with drugs after chase through central Fresno
Fresno city leaders form task force to plan reopening of economy
Clovis Unified extends distance learning to May 22
Show More
Fresno VA center scaling up safety measures amid COVID-19 crisis
80% of Americans say stay-at-home orders are worth it, polls show
1 dead after speed contest turns into car crash on Highway 168 near Tollhouse
Fresno Unified distributing tablets, laptops to its students
Stopping virus huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
More TOP STORIES News