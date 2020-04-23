11 Fresno businesses cited for remaining open during shelter-in-place order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno code enforcement officers have cited 11 businesses for remaining open during the city's emergency shelter-in-place order, officials say.
Businesses are first given a warning, but if they stay open, they're issued a $1,000 fine.
Smoke shops and vape shops make up a majority of those that have been fined.
Some businesses in violation claimed they misunderstood their status under the emergency order.
The code enforcement officers will continue to crack down on non-essential businesses during the shelter-in-place order, which goes through May 6.
