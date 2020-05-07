FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno's new shelter-in-place order goes into effect Thursday, and now residents are required to wear masks in public.
The facial coverings will be necessary at all essential businesses and public places.
"The mask will be bascially, if you're walking your dog, we will not be giving you a ticket," Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said last week. "Most stores are now requiring this anyway, so we want to protect the employees as well as the customers."
Brand extended the emergency order through May 31, but with it comes a phased approach to reopening some businesses.
RELATED: Fresno Mayor says auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
The first group included vehicle and boat businesses, new construction, furniture stores, electronic and camera stores, pool and spa supply stores, lawn and garden equipment, building and remodeling supply stores and auctions.
Those businesses can open to the public as soon as Monday.
Other retail stores can operate online, delivery or through contact-free curbside pick-up.
RELATED: How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
In Fresno, close to 100 code enforcement workers will be responding to complaints Monday. Their goal will be helping businesses fix safety issues before they are fined.
The city parks will also be closed this weekend for Mother's Day and for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend to try to reduce the spread of the virus.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Don't forget your face mask, Fresno's new shelter-in-place order in effect today
The facial coverings will be necessary at all essential businesses and public places.
SHELTER IN PLACE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News