shooting

Man shot multiple times while driving in central Fresno

When officers arrived, they found a car pulled to the side of the intersection, riddled with bullets.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times while driving in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Officials received a ShotSpotter call for about ten rounds being fire in the area of Olive Avenue and Abby Street around 3:15 am.

When officers arrived, they found a car pulled to the side of the intersection, riddled with bullets.

The driver, a man in his 20s, had been shot in the chest several times and was unresponsive, police say.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet provided any suspect information, but a witness told officers they saw someone take off on foot after the shooting.

"We know that, according to the witness, we saw the passenger exit the vehicle and flee to the residential area that's to the east. The driver who was the victim stayed inside the vehicle," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

The apparent passenger has not been found. Detectives believe the shots were fired from outside the car.

The police will have Olive and Abby closed as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimeshots firedshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Fresno Police searching for gunman after shooting at Fashion Fair Mall
Man shot multiple times in Livingston, police say
Man crashes on Highway 99 in Fresno after being shot
Bullets hit cars in front of Clovis home, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old boy killed in east central Fresno shooting
Creek Fire: 280,425 acres burned with 30% containment
1,000 rally to reopen businesses in Fresno County
SQF Complex Fire: 137,508 acres burned, 33% contained
Creek Fire: Fresno Co. to allow residents who lost their home to re-enter
Fresno Police see dramatic rise in shootings, homicides
Fire officials declare progress in fight against SQF Complex
Show More
KCUSD submitting waiver to bring students back in person
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Man crashes on Highway 99 in Fresno after being shot
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
More TOP STORIES News