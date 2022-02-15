Police identify woman shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex

NEW: The woman who was shot and killed at the Ranchwood Apts. last night has been identified as Monique Horton, 35. She had a passenger in the vehicle who was not injured. @FresnoPolice are still looking for surveillance video & witnesses. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Uw8NLM2JWA — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) February 15, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the man who shot and killed a woman in a southeast Fresno apartment complex.It happened at Lane and Winery just after 9 pm on Monday.Police say they found the victim inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital.Detectives are trying to figure out why this woman was targeted."She was driving through the complex, basically around the southeast part of the complex, driving in a westbound direction, and an unknown male dressed in black began to shoot at her vehicle while she was driving westbound," said Fresno Police Lt. Skye Liebee. "She sustained some gunshot wounds, obviously continued westbound through the complex and ended up near the pool area."Investigators spoke with witnesses and were trying to find any surveillance video in the area.