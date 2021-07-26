20-year-old man shot at apartment complex in west central Fresno

Per @FresnoPolice a 20 year old man was shot twice at an apartment complex near Marks and Clinton at 3:00 am. He’s in stable condition at the hospital @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Jvg5PdmnN3 — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) July 26, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in west central Fresno Monday morning.Investigators say shots were fired at the Villa Martinez apartments on Marks Avenue near Clinton Avenue around 3 am.The victim was shot in the face and hip. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.Officers are working to determine a motive for the shooting.No suspect description has been released at this time.