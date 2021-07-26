shooting

20-year-old man shot at apartment complex in west central Fresno

Fresno police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in west central Fresno Monday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in west central Fresno Monday morning.

Investigators say shots were fired at the Villa Martinez apartments on Marks Avenue near Clinton Avenue around 3 am.

The victim was shot in the face and hip. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.



Officers are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

