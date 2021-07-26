20-year-old man shot at apartment complex in west central Fresno

Investigators say shots were fired at the Villa Martinez apartments on Marks Avenue near Clinton Avenue around 3 am.
The victim was shot in the face and hip. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Per @FresnoPolice a 20 year old man was shot twice at an apartment complex near Marks and Clinton at 3:00 am. He’s in stable condition at the hospital @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Jvg5PdmnN3— Sam Photog (@Sagl123) July 26, 2021
Officers are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
No suspect description has been released at this time.
