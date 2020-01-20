Driver crashes into apartment complex after being shot near Fresno State

NEW OVERNIGHT: The scene is clear but here’s a look at the area where a car crashed into the University Plaza apartments. The vehicle smashed a utility box but there doesn’t appear to be any other damage to the complex. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/KyoHtQeSt5 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) January 20, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital at an apartment complex near Fresno State in northeast Fresno.Fresno police received several calls from neighbors about shots being fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Cedar and Barstow Avenues.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car crashed into a building riddled with multiple bullet holes. Officers say the driver was still in the car and had suffered a gunshot wound."We're assuming the shots came from a vehicle. We can't say that for sure," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "Unfortunately, we don't have any vehicle description. This doesn't appear to be a random shooting. There'es really nothing to be concerned about."Officers say the driver said he was dropping off his friends when he heard the shots ring out. He told police he lost control of his car and collided with the building. His two passengers took off running.The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.Investigators are reviewing neighboring surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down leads.