shots fired

Man with shotgun surrenders to police after shots fired at northeast Fresno apartments

Investigators received several calls about a man who was firing a gun into the air.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man with shotgun surrenders to police after shots fired at northeast Fresno apartments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of police officers surrounded a northeast Fresno apartment complex early Friday morning as they worked to get a 41-year-old man to peacefully surrender after he allegedly fired several shots with a shotgun.

It started around 1 am at the Avery Apartments on Barstow Avenue and Fresno Street.

Police responded to reports of someone armed at the four-story complex.

When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone who was armed, but they did speak with a man over the phone who was possibly involved in the incident.

After speaking with him, the officers determined he wasn't an immediate danger to himself or others, and they left the complex.

An hour later, investigators received several calls about a man who was firing a gun into the air. As the officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots fired from the complex.

Officers surrounded the building, and those inside the California Highway Patrol helicopter were able to speak to the man over a PA speaker.

Police say several more shots were fired while officers were on the scene.

Two hours later, the suspect eventually dropped his weapon and surrendered to the police.

No one else was in his apartment, and no one was hurt.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastarrestshots firedshootingstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
1 shot by gunmen during armed robbery at Visalia store
2 hospitalized after shooting in Parlier
Shooting victim left at Fresno hospital, police investigating
Woman shot in the leg outside central Fresno home
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News